City Council wants more state aid for Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City Council is calling on the state to boost its funding for the city.
City Council is looking for more “State Aid and Incentives for Municipalities” funding, also known as AIM funding.
That money is used for efforts including violence prevention, workforce development and affordable housing.
City Council says Rochester needs more cash because Buffalo and Syracuse get more AIM funding that Rochester relative to their populations.