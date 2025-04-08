City Council will vote on plans to renovate playground at MLK Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council will vote on Tuesday on an agreement to renovate the playground at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Park in downtown.

The current playground has been damaged and vandalized. The city hopes to complete the new playground by the year’s end.

The city unveiled a new playground design in previous meetings. The $2 million renovation project includes upgraded lighting, two major inclusive play spaces, an expanded water play area, and new trees.