City cuts ribbon on renovations to playground at Norton Village Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City of Rochester leaders celebrated the completion of renovations at the Norton Village Park playground.

Mayor Malik Evans cut the ribbon on the renovated park and even gave the swings a test run. The project took nearly a year and leaders say it has breathed new life into a historic hang-out spot.

“Last year, we had to tear the playground down and it was really sad for the community cause they didn’t have a place to play,” said Dr. Shirley Green, commissioner of the Department of Recreation and Human Services. “So, we are excited that the playground has opened up and, as I said, the children have already been here before we cut the ribbon. When I grew up knowing so many people at the Norton Village Complex, we knew together here, it was a safe space and we all hung out here day in and day out.”

The playground was also relocated to increase visibility and proximity to the picnic area.