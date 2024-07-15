City declares cool sweep for Monday and Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has declared a cool sweep for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures expected to reach the mid to high 80s. The First Alert Weather team is tracking the temperatures and you can see the latest forecast here.

So people can beat the heat, the city has extended the hours from spray parks, pools, and Durand Eastman Beach. People can also visit R-Centers and libraries for an air conditioned space.

Spray parks and spray features will remain open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Here’s the list of spray parks:

Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave. (Now open)

Here’s a list of spray features:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. at the play area (Closes at 8 p.m.)

Fourth and Peck Playground, Corner of Fourth and Peck Streets

Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)

Here’s a list of places were people can swim and their hours:

Durand Eastman Beach, 1342 Lakeshore Blvd., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; For daily water conditions and to ensure the beach is open for swimming, call the Monroe County Beach Information Line at (585) 753-5887.

Genesee Valley Park Pool, 131 Elmwood Ave., noon to 8:30 p.m.

Adams Street R-Center Pool, 85 Adams St., noon to 7 p.m.

Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center Pool, 485 N. Clinton Ave., noon to 7 p.m.

R-Centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Here’s a list of R-Center locations:

Adams, 85 Adams St.

Avenue D, 200 Avenue D

Carter, 500 Carter St.

Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave.

Edgerton, 41 Backus St.

Willie W. Lightfoot, 271 Flint St.

David F. Gantt, 700 North St.

Trenton and Pamela Jackson, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

Rochester Community Sports Complex (RCSC), 460 Oak St. (Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Libraries have air condoning. You can see a list of libraries here.

