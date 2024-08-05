City declares cool sweep for Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has declared a cool sweep for Monday with temperatures expected to reach the mid-80s. The First Alert Weather team is tracking the temperatures and you can see the latest forecast here.
People can beat the heat at spray parks, pools, and Durand Eastman Beach. R-Centers and libraries can also provide a cool, air condition space.
Spray parks and spray features will remain open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Here’s the list of spray parks:
- Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.
- Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.
- David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.
- Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.
- Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.
- Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.
- Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave. (Now open)
Here’s a list of spray features:
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. at the play area (Closes at 8 p.m.)
- Fourth and Peck Playground, Corner of Fourth and Peck Streets
- Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)
Here’s a list of places were people can swim and their hours:
- Durand Eastman Beach, 1342 Lakeshore Blvd., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; For daily water conditions and to ensure the beach is open for swimming, call the Monroe County Beach Information Line at (585) 753-5887.
- Genesee Valley Park Pool, 131 Elmwood Ave., noon to 8:30 p.m.
- Adams Street R-Center Pool, 85 Adams St., noon to 7 p.m.
- Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center Pool, 485 N. Clinton Ave., noon to 7 p.m.
R-Centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Here’s a list of R-Center locations:
- Adams, 85 Adams St.
- Avenue D, 200 Avenue D
- Carter, 500 Carter St.
- Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave.
- Edgerton, 41 Backus St.
- Willie W. Lightfoot, 271 Flint St.
- David F. Gantt, 700 North St.
- Trenton and Pamela Jackson, 485 N. Clinton Ave.
- Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.
- Rochester Community Sports Complex (RCSC), 460 Oak St. (Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
Libraries also have air condoning. You can see a list of libraries here.