City declares cool sweep through Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With temperatures expected to reach the high 80s and possibly 90 this Fourth of July week, the City of Rochester has declared a cool sweep on Wednesday through Friday.

Spray parks, pools, and Durand Eastman Beach will have extended hours so people can beat the heat. R-Centers and libraries will also have extended hours to give people an air conditioned space.

Spray parks and spray features will remain open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day. They’ll remain open on the Fourth of July. Here’s the list of spray parks:

Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave. (Now open)

Here’s a list of spray features:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. at the play area (Closes at 8 p.m.)

Fourth and Peck Playground, Corner of Fourth and Peck Streets

Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)

Here’s a list of places were people can swim and how their hours will change for the Fourth of July:

Durand Eastman Beach, 1342 Lakeshore Blvd., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (On July 4, open from noon to 6 p.m.). For daily water conditions and to ensure the beach is open for swimming, call the Monroe County Beach Information Line at (585) 753-5887.

Genesee Valley Park Pool, 131 Elmwood Ave., noon to 8:30 p.m. (On July 4, open from noon to 5 p.m.)

Adams Street R-Center Pool, 85 Adams St., noon to 7 p.m. (Closed Thursday, July 4)

Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center Pool, 485 N. Clinton Ave., noon to 7 p.m. (Closed Thursday, July 4)

R-Centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. However, they will all be closed on the Fourth of July. Here’s a list of R-Center locations:

Adams, 85 Adams St.

Avenue D, 200 Avenue D

Carter, 500 Carter St.

Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave.

Edgerton, 41 Backus St.

Willie W. Lightfoot, 271 Flint St.

David F. Gantt, 700 North St.

Trenton and Pamela Jackson, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

Rochester Community Sports Complex (RCSC), 460 Oak St. (Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday)

The Arnett, Lincoln and Winton branch libraries will offer extended hours through 9 p.m. on Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to reach 90. All libraries will be closed for the Fourth of July. You can see a list of libraries here.