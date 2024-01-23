City employee arrested on gun charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a search at a home on Willmont Street has led to the arrest of a City of Rochester employee and another person.

Officers say they found a loaded handgun in the home on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Timothy Jackson, a 46-year-old worker with the street outreach group Pathways to Peace, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Melanie White, 55, also faces a gun charge.

Jackson isn’t allowed to own a gun because of a 2005 conviction for criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He and White were taken to the Monroe County Jail.