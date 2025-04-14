City Hall and other offices to be closed for Good Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester City Hall and other administrative offices will be closed on April 18 in observance of Good Friday.

Rochester City Hall, Neighborhood Service Centers, R-Centers, Rochester Animal Services, Rochester Traffic Violations Agency and the Honorable Loretta C. Scott Center for Human Services administrative office building on St. Paul Street will all be closed.

Trash and recycling will stay on the same schedule, the 311 Call Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and libraries will have their normal hours as well.