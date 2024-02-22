City hiring for recreation dept. summer jobs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester is looking for some seasonal help. The Department of Recreation and Human Services held open interviews on Wednesday at the Trenton Rec. Center on Clinton Avenue.

They are hiring for positions at rec. centers, camps, and “Rec on the Move,” which is their mobile recreation program, athletics, and aquatics.

The department’s director says during the summer they operate longer hours and need more staff.

This is the second time they’ve held open interviews and they’re hoping to recruit as many people as possible.

Kendra Hayle-Laboy, director of recreation said, “It’s really important for us to be fully staffed for the summer so we can provide all the programs, activities and opportunities at all of our sites that we’ve planned to do. When we’re short staffed, we have to close areas, we may not be able to provide as many of the programs amenities as we had planned to in that pre-planning stage.”

Hayle-Laboy said they have waived residential requirements for summer positions, so anyone is welcome to apply. Wages start at $15 an hour. A high school diploma or GED is required for all positions.

More information here or call 585-428-6755.







