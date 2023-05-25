City hosts R-Connect job fair; Roc the Block fairs begin in June

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city hosted its final R-Connect employment fair on Wednesday morning

at the Rochester Community Sports Complex.

R-Connect was a community initiative to boost access to employment opportunities. If you didn’t

get an opportunity to check one out, no worries. Each month this summer, the city hosts the Roc the Block employment fairs in parks and rec-centers.

“We need to feel like a community again and come together,” said Workforce Development Coordinator Shawn Futch. “So my job with the city is to bring employers and job seekers and training facilities, all of them together into the city, into the communities and into our r-centers that are right in your neighborhood, so you can walk.”

The Roc the Block fairs will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Here are the dates and locations: