City is looking for someone to take over second floor of Port of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is looking for someone to take over the second floor of the Port of Rochester Terminal in Charlotte.

The available space is about 5,500 square feet. It includes a restaurant and bar area, a commercial kitchen, a covered outdoor patio, and views of Lake Ontario and the Genesee River.

Applications are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until a suitable tenant is found. You can learn how to submit an application here.