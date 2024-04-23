City launches major anti-litter campaign to clean up streets

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tired of seeing trash in parks, on sidewalks, and along the highways? Rochester has launched an ambitious initiative to tackle this problem head-on. The City of Rochester, in partnership with a local group named Walking for Rochester, has initiated an anti-litter campaign called Respect Rochester. The campaign was officially kicked off at the International Plaza on N. Clinton Avenue, with Matt Apple, the founder of Walking for Rochester, sharing an inspiring goal. Apple envisions turning Rochester into a global example by making it the world’s first litter-free city, leveraging the city’s reputation as a leader in technology and innovation.

But the campaign acknowledges a significant challenge: Stopping littering requires more than just cleaning up—it’s about changing behaviors. When posed with this challenge, Mayor Malik Evans highlighted the power of positive peer pressure. He suggested that questioning by younger family members could make individuals reconsider their actions, emphasizing the potential impact of personal accountability.

To contribute to this cause, Rochester residents are invited to take action in several ways. Interested people can participate in the city-wide Clean Sweep event scheduled for Saturday, May 4. Additionally, the city offers support for residents willing to organize a mini-sweep cleaning up their streets. For those looking to make a broader impact, joining the efforts of Walking for Rochester offers another pathway to contribute to the city’s transformation.

As this campaign unfolds, it represents an opportunity for the community to come together and address a persistent issue through collective action.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the City of Rochester’s official website for Clean Sweep here.

The city can help you organize a mini-sweep here.

Join Walking for Rochester here.

