ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The total solar eclipse will black out the sky in Rochester next year.

City officials and leaders from the Rochester Museum and Science Center held a press conference on Tuesday to lay out their plans for the once-in-a-generation experience.

The city is planning a four-day festival event leading up to the eclipse on Monday, April 8 in 2024. The area will experience 3 minutes and 38 seconds of darkness.