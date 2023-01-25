Mayor Evans: Shootings decreased in 2022 after city strengthened partnerships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans said the number of shootings in Rochester fell in 2022 compared to the previous year, corresponding with the growth of partnerships.

He and Rochester Police Chief David Smith spoke at a conference on Wednesday about crime statistics. According to the RPD Open Data Portal, the number of shootings decreased by 13% in 2022, finishing the year at 303.

The number of homicides also dropped, with 76 in 2022 compared to 84 the previous year. You can explore Rochester’s crime statistics here.

Evans said the drop in shootings shows that the city is making progress but “we won’t be satisfied until we have no homicides.”

Chief Smith said that partnerships between RPD, state police, and federal agencies like the U.S. Marshalls Taskforce have helped to arrest violent offenders. He said these partnerships helped to shut down drug trades that have caused violent conflicts, such as the one that killed RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz.