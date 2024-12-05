City looks to turn part of iconic Times Square Building into apartments

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Changes may soon be on the horizon for one of Rochester’s iconic skyscrapers, the Times Square Building. Known for its art deco design and the striking “Wings of Progress,” the building is set to undergo a transformation that could bring new life to downtown.

The city plans to convert part of the largely vacant building into residential apartments. Dana Miller, Rochester’s Commissioner of Neighborhood and Business Development, shared the city’s excitement about the project.

“You know, we’re really excited to see developers taking a look at this building, which is primarily empty at this point,” Miller said. “And looking at a way to convert it into 90 residential units and then there are an additional 15,000 square feet available for business uses on the lower floors.”

Miller says the city plans to keep the apartments at market value.

“Our understanding at this point is that these will be market rate units,” he said. “So they would be in the typical market rate that we’ve seen in some of the other buildings downtown. Other units that have been mostly market rate, like the Tower 280.”

For context, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at Tower 280 ranges from $2,400 to $2,800, according to Apartments.com. The potential developer, Syracuse-based LaHinch Group, said in an email, “We’re in the early stages of due diligence and planning. There’s a lot of work yet to be done in order to determine the feasibility of a rehab project. Our early estimates show the total project would come in at approximately $30 million.”

Miller highlighted the growth of downtown’s population over the years.

“We go back 15 years ago, the downtown population was about 2,000 people. It’s now well over 10,000 people. And we expect to see that continue to grow,” he said.

Rochester City Council endorsed Monroe County’s application for a grant to support the building’s rehabilitation project on Wednesday night.

