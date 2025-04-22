City man recovering after being stabbed on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police found a 41-year-old man from Rochester stabbed in the upper body on Lyell Avenue by Carroll Alley at 4:33 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries, which are not life-threatening.

Police say the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument that quickly led to the victim being stabbed.

Police are investigating the cause of the altercation, and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.