ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday at 6:30 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to South Plymouth Avenue by Troup Street for the report of a gunpoint robbery.

Police found a 22-year-old man from the city who was not hurt, but was robbed at gunpoint and had personal property stolen from him.

The investigation continues. There are no suspects in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.