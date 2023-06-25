City man shot near North Union and Weld streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday evening Rochester Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a person who was shot being dropped off there. Police found a 19-year-old man from the city with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was shot while near North Union Street and Weld Street, and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.