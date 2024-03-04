City man shot on E. Main Street Sunday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At 7 p.m., Rochester Police went to the area of Kingston and E. Main streets for reports of gunfire. Minutes later a 911 call came in for a person shot a few blocks away on E. Main and Breck streets. It was determined the two scenes were related.

A 33-year-old man from the city had a gunshot wound to his lower body and was taken to Strong Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting is being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The areas of E. Main and Kingston streets and E. Main by Breck streets are currently closed.