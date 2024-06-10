City of Geneva announces new police chief

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Geneva announced on Monday that Lieutenant Ronald Eveland will be promoted as the new police chief.

It comes after former police chief Matthew Colton resigned in April after an investigation into a personnel matter. The city narrowed its search down to three candidates after public interviews, feedback surveys, and meeting with community members.

The city says it selected Eveland because he embodies the values of the department and is a dedicated member of the community. Eveland is a native of Geneva who served in the U.S. Air Force for six years after graduating from Geneva High School. He volunteers in the city and assists community organizations and boards.

Eveland will be appointed as chief on June 17. In a statement, he said:

“I am both excited and honored to have been selected for this position. This has been a dream of mine for a long time and I have worked hard to get to where I am. I look forward to this challenge and promise to lead the department with professionalism and dedication to provide the best quality of police services to our wonderful community. I want to thank the men and women of the Geneva Police Department for their support during this process, City administration and staff, and most importantly the community for being involved with the search process.”