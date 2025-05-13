City of Rochester announces lineup for ‘Bands on the Bricks’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester has released the musical lineup for the Rochester Public Market’s summer concert series, “Bands on the Bricks.”
Every Friday starting July 11 until August, the market will have a national musical act or local band performing from 6 to 10 p.m. There will also be food and drink vendors there during the shows.
Here is the full lineup:
- July 11: Latin Night (Bands TBA)
- July 18: Into The Now with Organ Fairchild
- July 25: Pride Night, a celebration of drag.
- Aug. 1: Donna the Buffalo with Delilah Jones
- Aug. 8: Giant Panda Guerrilla Dub Squad with Noble Vibes
- Aug. 15: John Brown’s Body with The Medicinals
All the shows are free for the public to attend. The city advises people to bring folding chairs, as there is limited seating. They also say only one sealed bottle of water is allowed per person, no other food or drink is allowed.
