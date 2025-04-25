City of Rochester celebrates Arbor Day by planting trees at Genesee Valley Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – People gathered at Genesee Valley Park in Rochester Friday to plant trees in celebration of Arbor Day. Local officials distributed free white oak and river birch saplings, encouraging residents to plant their own trees.

The city aims to plant more than 6,000 trees by the end of the year. City leaders emphasized the benefits of tree planting.

“Remember there’s a Chinese proverb that says, the best time to plant a tree was yesterday. But the second best time is today,” Mayor Malik Evans said.

City leaders reiterated that planting more trees enhances everyone’s quality of life. County Executive Adam Bello expressed the beauty of these trees.

“Not every community has these resources in abundance like we do, and we really need to make sure that we don’t take this for granted,” said Bello.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.