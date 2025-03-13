City of Rochester celebrates service of AmeriCorps members

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mayor Malik Evans has designated this week as “AmeriCorps Week” in Rochester. The city honored the 63 active AmeriCorps members for their service to local schools, homeless shelters, and food banks on Wednesday.

“It’s about the lives that the AmeriCorps members touched. It’s about the experience that our members actually achieved,” said Walida Monroe Sims, director of public services for Rochester’s Department of Recreation and Human Services. “And it’s about the community members that are able to receive the services from their co-signed agencies that we collaborated with.”

More than five million people are AmeriCorps members nationwide. That includes the members of Flower City AmeriCorps, an apprenticeship program that prepares local people for careers in civic service.

