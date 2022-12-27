City of Rochester holds holiday tree recycling program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Are you looking to get rid of your holiday tree? The City of Rochester has drop-off locations to recycle trees by chipping them to turning them into mulch.

The city’s Materials Give Back Program is running the recycling drive. From now until the end of January, you can drop off trees at the Materials Give Back Program Center at Culver Road and Norris Drive at these five recycling locations:

Genesee Valley Park – tennis courts, Genesee Street Extension- opposite #1355

Cobbs Hill Park – Lake Riley Lodge east parking lot, Culver Road and Norris Drive

Norton Village, Opposite #341 Waring Road

Charlotte, Estes Street opposite Abbott’s Ice Cream parking lot