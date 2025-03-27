City of Rochester hosted free clinic highlighting diabetes management and prevention

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A “Wake-Up Call” clinic aimed at raising awareness about diabetes was held Wednesday night.

The free event, hosted by the City of Rochester and Jordan Health, focused on the seriousness of the disease and the importance of understanding personal risk.

It featured information, resources, exercises and food demonstrations with tastings that was meant to help people improve diabetes management, enhance diabetes prevention and promote healthy lifestyle options.

Health professionals were also at the event and provided personalized consultations and mental health information and resources.

The clinic took place at the City Hall Atrium from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

