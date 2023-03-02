City of Rochester is starting new Office of Financial Empowerment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new city department will work one-on-one with Rochester residents to help them move from a place of financial stress to financial stability.

That’s the goal of the city’s new Office of Financial Empowerment. The office will work with partners to provide counseling to city residents to help them become homeowners, start businesses, and provide financial education to young people.

Officials say financial stability is the foundation of economic mobility. You can learn more here.

“Helping families and businesses make better decisions about their finances not only sets them up for success but creates healthy local economies and the workforce,” said Mayor Malik Evans.

The City’s Office of Financial Empowerment received a $170,000 grant from the Cities Financial Empowerment Fund to support its launch. It also received two grants totaling more than $550,000 from Living Cities, which is supported by Citi Foundation and Wells Fargo Foundation.