City of Rochester kicks off celebration of Caribbean-American Heritage Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The city of Rochester kicked off its celebration of Caribbean culture Monday morning.

Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County leaders joined members of the Caribbean-American community at Rochester City Hall to proclaim June as Caribbean Heritage Month.

Organizers said Caribbean-American Heritage Month offers a chance for people to learn about the impact of Caribbean culture in Rochester.

“There’s a significant impact, there’s a lot of Caribbean heritage and culture here, but also, let’s make it fun,” said Alan Prescod, president of Rochester West Indian. “It’s a family month, it’s a family celebration. It’s about the old bonding with the new, it’s the young bonding with the old, however you want to put it, people getting together.”

Throughout the month of June, there will be free, family-friendly events to celebrate Caribbean Heritage. Here is the full list of events:

June 1-30: Caribbean Arts Display – City Hall Link Gallery, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Caribbean Arts Display – City Hall Link Gallery, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 7: Sip & Chat wine tasting – Red & White Brew, 4 to 8 p.m.

Sip & Chat wine tasting – Red & White Brew, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 13: We Liming – Livie’s Jamaican Restaurant, 4 to 7 p.m.

We Liming – Livie’s Jamaican Restaurant, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 14: Walk, Run, Ride and Breakfast Meeting – Port of Rochester, 6:30 a.m.

Walk, Run, Ride and Breakfast Meeting – Port of Rochester, 6:30 a.m. Saturday, June 14: iGNiTE Reggae Band – ONehDa Vineyard & Winery, 5 to 9 p.m.

iGNiTE Reggae Band – ONehDa Vineyard & Winery, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 20: Caribbean Link Up – Side Bar, 6 to 9 p.m.

Caribbean Link Up – Side Bar, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 21: Rochester Jamaican Organization / Henry Issac Golf Tournament – Morgan’s Crossing, 10:30 a.m. (Registration required)

Rochester Jamaican Organization / Henry Issac Golf Tournament – Morgan’s Crossing, 10:30 a.m. (Registration required) Sunday, June 22: Caribbean movie night showing “Fire in Babylon,” a documentary on the West Indies cricket team – Davinci of Greece, 4 to 7 p.m.

Caribbean movie night showing “Fire in Babylon,” a documentary on the West Indies cricket team – Davinci of Greece, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 27: Caribbean Awards – Austin Steward Plaza, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Caribbean Awards – Austin Steward Plaza, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 28: The Creole Connection – BONGA-LO: African Haitian Cuisine, 5 to 7 p.m.

The Creole Connection – BONGA-LO: African Haitian Cuisine, 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 29: Caribbean Church Service – Higher Ground Church, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more about the events, click here.

