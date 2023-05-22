City of Rochester looks to hire more lifeguards

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some public beaches and pools may have reduced hours this summer, or not even open due to a shortage of lifeguards.

News10NBC finds out what the City of Rochester is doing to keep city swimming holes open, and safe.

The Rochester Recreation Department is hiring, and will train anyone 15 years old and older, who want to work as lifeguards. The city would like as many applicants as possible.

“It’s too early to know exactly how many sites we will have available, but we will definitely have safe well- manned swimming options this summer,” said Eric Rose, Rochester Director of Community Athletics.

As the weather gets hotter, Rochesterians will want to hit the water to cool off. The city staffs over a dozen pools, along with the beach at Durand Eastman Park, with certified lifeguards, but there may not be enough.

“Our issue mostly is having experienced lifeguards on staff. We are having trouble finding captains and lieutenants, and you know committed youth to come in and you know lifeguard for us this summer,” said Rose.

“We’re still going through the application process. So, it’s tough to say where we are, but I know we don’t have the amount of lifeguard applications that are coming in as we had in years past,” said Rose.

Besides city pools, lifeguards are needed at Durand Eastman Park. The more lifeguards they have, the longer these swimming areas will stay open.

“Usually we open around mid-June,” said Rose. He continued, “But like I said, we’re still effectively trying to get through the hiring process. We don’t know what date that will be yet.”

Rose tells us 20 applicants are in the process of being trained for their certifications. The city is looking for former lifeguards who want to be re-certified too. Classes begin this week.

“So yeah, if you’re still interested, you know go to R-Central. Sign up for the re-certification classes. We’re still accepting lifeguard applications. We’re still accepting anyone with all of their certifications. If you’re interested, please feel free to give us a call, and come on down,” said Rose.

More information on how to be a lifeguard in Rochester here.