City of Rochester seeks community partners for youth internship program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester’s Summer of Opportunity Program (SOOP) and the Monroe County Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) are on the lookout for community partners to provide internship opportunities for local youth this summer.

These programs aim to offer hundreds of young people real-world experience through paid internships in various workplaces.

“Every young person who wants a job should be able to get a job, and the community partners in our Summer of Opportunity and Summer Youth Employment Programs are the ones who make that possible,” said Mayor Malik D. Evans. “Employers who participate in these programs give our youth an invaluable gift of an early start on learning how to work in a professional environment and developing the principles of a successful career.”

For six weeks in the summer, SOOP and SYEP partner with Rochester Works to give young people a real-world experience as paid interns in workplaces from all sectors of the local economy.

Interns work 20 hours each week and get weekly stipends from the City and County.

The application is now live and will be open until all positions are filled. In order to apply, youth need to be enrolled in school or actively seeking a high school equivalency, such as a GED and have a New York State work permit.

For more information for both youth and employers, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.