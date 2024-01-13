City of Rochester suing to board up ‘nuisance’ house on Hawley Street

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is suing to get a home they say is a crime magnet boarded up for a year.

According to the suit filed in Monroe County Court Thursday, 336 Hawley Street is the place where one person was shot in the head back in July. They say it’s also where three people were shot New Year’s Day.

The City is suing the property owner, Providence Olean-Kennedy Housing Development Fund — which is managed by nonprofit Providence Housing Development Corporation in Gates.

In the suit, the City says the property owner has not been able to stop the dangerous parties. The City declined to provide a written statement to News10NBC.

News10NBC has reached out to Providence Housing Development Corporation and is waiting to hear back.