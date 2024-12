ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Pont de Rennes Bridge is set to reopen on Friday, just in time for the annual Genesee Brew House Keg Tree lighting.

Mayor Malik Evans, along with state and city officials and members of the Genesee Brewery, will officially reopen the pedestrian bridge at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The bridge has been closed for repairs and upgrades since July 2023.