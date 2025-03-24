City Officials announce creation of Deaf Equity Council (DEC) in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, alongside Mayor Malik Evans, joined Monroe County Chief Diversity Officer David Scott and other community leaders to announce Monroe County’s Deaf Equity Council (DEC) Monday.

This new council is to ensure that all deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing people are living a quality life and will advocate and “drive systemic change” to enhance their quality of life in Monroe County.

“The Mayor and I both believe strongly that in Monroe County and the City of Rochester, every individual of all language and all cultures deserve to thrive,” said Bello.

The DEC will consist of members who have experience and knowledge within the deaf community. The council will meet bi-monthly along with sub-committees for specific tasks and voting members who have experience in the deaf community.

“Many deaf folks have made this community their home, and we want them to feel at home,” said Evans. “I hope the deaf community will work with us to make this a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community for everyone.”

According to the City of Rochester, here is the DEC’s missions:

Conducting community outreach and assessments to identify priorities and needs.

Advising city, town, and county officials on policies impacting deaf residents.

Ensuring legislative drafting and implementation considers the needs of the deaf

community.

community. Strengthening connections with the City of Rochester and neighboring towns.

Upholding the right to sign language, such as American Sign Language, as a fundamental

human right.

human right. Reducing disparities in language access and quality of life in public and private services.

Celebrating the contributions and lived experiences of deaf individuals.

Providing insight and resources on accessibility, inclusion, and cultural needs.

An information session will be held at the Henrietta Library on April 16 from 7-8:30 p.m.

To learn more about the DEC or to join the council, click here.



