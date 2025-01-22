City provides free bus service to warming shelters in freezing weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester and Monroe County are in “Code Blue” when temperatures drop below 32 degrees. When there is a “Code Blue” there are warming centers for people who don’t have a warm place to go.

RTS provides free transportation to the warming centers from any bus stop or via RTS Connect. The centers are open 24/7 during the freezing weather.

Monroe County Warming Center Sites are listed below:

Open Door Mission, 210 W Main Street, RTS Routes: 16, 17,18,19,20

House of Mercy, 285 Ormond Street, RTS Route 3

Saving Grace Ministries, 1140 Norton Street, Rochester, RTS Route 4,5

Brockport Community Warming Center, located at Brockport First Baptist, 124 Main Street, Brockport, NY 14420. No RTS Route.