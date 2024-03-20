City providing bottled water for residents on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester has free bottled water available for pick up to residents in the boil water notice area.

Residents can pick up free bottled water (two gallons per household) from the following locations until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, while supplies last.

Frederick Douglass R-Center, 999 South Ave.

Adams St. R-Center, 85 Adams St.

Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center, 271 Flint St.

It total, the City is making nearly 1,000 gallons of bottled water available, including 500 gallons donated from Wegmans.

The boil water notice remains in effect. Residents may visit www.cityofrochester.gov/boilwater for more information and to determine if they are located within the boil water notice area.