Summer at the Public Market: Food Truck Rodeo, Bands on the Bricks, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With the return of warm weather comes the return of food trucks, live music, and special sales at the Rochester Public Market. Here’s your guide to the return of free event series happening at the market that have become annual traditions.

Food Truck Rodeo (Wednesdays)

Food Truck Rodeo returns in April with food trucks and live music on the last Wednesday of every month. It runs from 5 to 9 p.m. and draws thousands of people every year. If you want to enter your food truck in the rodeo, you can apply here.

The music lineup includes blues, soul, funk, gospel, and rock. Here’s the complete schedule:

April 30 – Music by the Royal Bromleys

May 28 – Music by The Earthtones

June 25 – Music by Folkfaces

July 30 – Music by Cool Club & the Lipker Sisters

Aug. 27 – Music by Junk Yard Field Trip

Sept. 24 – Music by Steve Grills and the Roadmasters

Flower City Days (Sundays and Memorial Day weekend)

Gardeners will flock to the market in May for Flower City Days, offering a variety of vegetable and ornamental plants to grow. Annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, succulents, gardening accessories, and more will be for sale.

The sale runs from 8 to 2 p.m. on these days:

Sunday, May 11

Sunday, May 18

Memorial Day weekend (Friday, May 23, Sunday, May 25, and Monday, May 26)

Sunday, June 1

Community Garage Sales and Super Fleas (Sundays)

The season of Community Garage Sales and Super Fleas has kicked off at the Rochester Public Market. Bargain hunters can shop for new and used clothing, tools, toys, home décor, sporting goods, vintage collectibles, antiques, and more on Sundays.

Vendors include small businesses, community organizations, and people looking to sell. For anyone interested in becoming a vendor, click here for the application.

The series will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates:

April 13

April 27

June 8

June 22

July 6

July 20

August 3

August 17

August 31

September 14

September 28

October 12

Bands on the Bricks (Fridays)

The Rochester Public Market will be full of live music from national and local bands on Friday nights starting in July.

Bands on the Bricks runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and food and drinks vendors will be there. The lineup for this year’s bands hasn’t been released yet, but here are the dates: