City releases more details about plan to reorganize RPD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city has released more information on its plan to reorganize the Rochester Police Department to address staffing shortages and violence.

The plan involves adding two new sections and getting rid of the current Central Section Patrol. The city says the new quadrants would be more closely aligned with the city’s neighborhood service centers and would help the city move closer to its goal of community policing.

City leaders also say the number of beats and patrols will not change, and add that downtown Rochester will have more officers available to respond. Last week, the city’s police union spoke out against the plan, saying it puts the public at risk.