City releases report on improving emergency services

City looking to improve emergency services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City officials have announced they’re looking to improve the city’s emergency medical services to city residents.

This comes following recommendations from a third party known as Fitch Solutions.

Officials Saturday released the report , which evaluated the city’s EMS systems from 2017 to 2021. The city plans to follow the recommendations outlined in the report, including better aligning turnout time performance with best practices, and changing measures to increase transparency.

The city’s EMS medical director, Dr. Jeremy Cushman, says, in part, “The additional investments that the city is exploring will further ensure stable and reliable emergency medical response for Rochester well into the future.”

Rochester city officials also are negotiating the city’s contract with American Medical Response (AMR), which provides ambulance services within city limits. This comes as the city continues an investigation into an incident in which a city resident, in medical distress, was removed from an AMR ambulance. AMR’s current contract expires in November.