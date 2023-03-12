City resident in hospital after being stabbed on Ward Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday around 4 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Ward Street for the report of a man stabbed. When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old male city resident with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The preliminary investigation suggests the incident happened on Clinton Avenue.

The investigation is currently active, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.