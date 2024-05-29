City residents offer feedback on Rochester reassessment process

Residents give feedback on city reassessment process

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some members of Rochester City Council heard feedback from people about the city’s housing reassessment process at a meeting Tuesday night.

Councilmembers Willie Lightfoot, Mary Lupien and Kim Smith hosted the meeting. The assessments triggered outrage among homeowners, some of whom saw their assessments nearly double in value.

However, Mayor Malik Evans says property owners will actually see a historic decrease in the tax rate.

Councilmember Lightfoot says the city did a poor job of rolling out the reassessments.

“This is an unprecedented increase of reassessments that we’ve ever seen. So that’s the difference; when people want to know why in the past, since I’ve been on Council, I’ve passed a tax roll before, I’ve been through reassessment before — but we’ve never seen an increase like that,” Lightfoot said.

Another meeting is scheduled for June 4. If you want to give your feedback, you need to sign up to speak. to sign up, call (585) 428-7538 or email council@cityofrochester.gov.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.