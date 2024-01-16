Meeting Tuesday night will help city residents to challenge their reassessments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Uniting & Healing through Hope is holding a meeting on Tuesday night to help people challenge their residential property reassessments in the city.

As News10NBC has reported, some homeowners have seen home reassessments increase by nearly 100%. Uniting & Healing through Hope says that community and church leaders will be at the meeting to oppose the high reassessments.

The meeting on Jan. 16 will begin at 7 p.m. at the Ark Of the Covenant Church at 60 Lorimer St. There are also other upcoming meetings against the reassessments:

Thursday, Jan. 25: Mt. Olivet Baptist Church at 141 Adams St. at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 30: Antioch Baptist Church at 304 Joseph Ave. at 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 1: Bethel Christian Fellowship Church at 321 East Ave. at 7 p.m.

The deadline to formally challenge your assessment is March 19 and there have been about 1,500 informal challenges already. You can learn to challenge your assessment here.