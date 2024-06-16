City School District announces early dismissal schedule due to extreme heat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District (RCSD) is implementing an early dismissal schedule for students in grades PreK through 8 for the week due to expected high temperatures.

Starting Tuesday, June 18, all after-school activities are canceled. School dismissal times are listed on the RCSD website here. Students will be given lunch before they are dismissed.

High school students will continue to report for their regularly scheduled final and Regents exams this week. Staff will receive further instructions on Monday.

While students and staff are at school, fans will be available to help keep the air circulating. The district is encouraging students to dress in light, breathable clothing and to bring their own bottles for water if possible.

All RCSD facilities are closed on Wednesday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

To support students during this time, the City of Rochester will offer extended hours at all R-Centers, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Tuesday, June 18 through Friday, June 21. Families and students will be able to attend programming and receive meals while staying safe and comfortable.