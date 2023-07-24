City schools seek mentors for students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester and the Rochester City School District are collaborating again on “Pillars of Hope,” a mentorship program designed to connect local Black and Latinx professionals with elementary and middle school students during the upcoming school year.

Volunteers are needed to visit RCSD schools to share their experiences and provide positive support to students. A Pillars of Hope information session will be held from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 in the City Hall Atrium, 30 Church St. There is also a Zoom webinar that you can register for here.

Volunteers commit to spending at least one hour each month to participate in team activities including classroom visits and field trips and foster a personal connection with students with whom they can identify a shared experience.

You sign up to be a Pillar of Hope, or get more information here. Or contact the Mayor’s Office of Special Projects at (585) 428-7192.