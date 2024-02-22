City sets 5 sessions to address reassessment concerns

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Have questions about your property assessments? The City of Rochester is holding five resource sessions to address your concerns.

At the sessions, homeowners will be able to talk with city assessment professionals and appraisers to get answers about their reassessment and its possible impact on their tax bills.

“Math is complex, but it’s not exciting, but its important — particularly our seniors understand how it’s going to affect them; we don’t want to alarm them with false information,” Mayor Malik Evans said.

The first session is Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center for Equity and Justice, 271 Flint St., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Subsequent sessions are as follows:

Saturday, March 2, at Charlotte Branch Library, 2557 Lake Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon.

Wednesday, March 6, at Frederick Douglass R-Center, 999 South Ave., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, at David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St., from 10 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday, March 12, at Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.