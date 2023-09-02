City spray parks to remain open through Sept. 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city will keep its spray parks open through Sept. 10, due to the forecasted high temperatures over the coming days.

Spray parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, at the following R-Centers:

— Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

— David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

— Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

— Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

— Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

— Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

The city also has spray features available for children 6 and younger, also open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the following locations:

— Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St.

— Fourth and Peck Park, Fourth and Peck streets

— Troup Street Park and Playground, Troup Strret

