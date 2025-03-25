City to host forum at SOTA on mental health in April

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans has announced the city will host a forum on mental health and substance abuse at the School of the Arts (SOTA) on April 12.

This comes after a student walked off the roof of the SOTA building and died from her injuries, the school district confirmed Tuesday.

In his statement, Evans said his heart goes out to everyone who has been affected and he encourages those who are struggling or know someone who is to seek help from others.

The forum will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 12 for ages 12-21.

The City of Rochester’s Department of Recreation and Human Services provided counselors to meet with SOTA students Tuesday and will continue this service on an as-needed basis. Evans said Social emotional counselors from the Center for Youth are regularly available at R-Centers for any youth who want to talk about mental health concerns.

If you or a loved one is experiencing thoughts of suicide or a mental health crisis, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. To learn more about the resources available, click here.