City to invest $2 million into rehabilitation of vacant buildings along Main Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mayor Malik Evans has announced the City of Rochester will invest $2 million to help support the renovation and rehabilitation of vacant properties on Main Street in Downtown.
Known as “The RE: Main Grant Program,” it will provide grants to property owners who plan to spend atleast $1 million on renovations of buildings along Main Street West Broad Street to North Clinton Avenue.
