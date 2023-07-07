City to waive pet adoption fees next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs July 10-15 at the city’s animal shelter at 184 Verona St., with the support of Petco Love. No appointment is necessary

Visitors should bring a collar, leash or pet carrier to transport their new pets home safely.

To view adoptable pets and start the adoption process online, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/AdoptADog or www.cityofrochester.gov/AdoptACat.

For more information on adopting a pet, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/petadoption.