City unveils design for new playground at MLK Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has unveiled its final design for a new playground at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Court Street.

The $2 million renovation project includes upgraded lighting, two major inclusive play spaces, an expanded water play area, and new trees. The existing playground equipment had been vandalized, damaged, or broken.

The city says the new play space will include a unique design with modern, colorful elements and a rubber play surface. The city hopes to have the project go out for a bid in January and the work completed by the end of the year.