City will have moving command post along Jefferson Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mayor Evans Chief Smith had a press conference on Saturday on the violence in the Jefferson Avenue area. Chief Smith said that Jefferson Avenue has been a target area for the anti-violence detail, but they do not have the staff to be there 24 hours. Response times are longer because they are back-logged.

However, after the violence within the last 24 hours, Chief Smith said State Police, county sheriffs, probation, and parole, will all be part of the command post moving up and down Jefferson Avenue and the surrounding areas during the next week.

Mayor Evans said targeted streets will be closed down Saturday night. He said they would not put up with the lawlessness there, and they want to keep people safe, particularly the residents.

“There are a segment of kids between the ages of 11 and 18 that are wreaking havoc in our community. A lot of it right here in the Jefferson Avenue area, and we need the community’s help us stop that.”

Mayor Evans said that parents need to pay attention to suspicous activity. He also said that the shootings that were not in the Jefferson Avenue area on Friday are not related.