City will waive pet adoption fees on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Animal Services will host a free pet adoption event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the City’s animal shelter at 184 Verona St.

Adoption fees will be waived for cats and dogs. Visitors should bring a collar, leash or pet carrier to bring their pets home. Visitors will be brought into the shelter in small groups to minimize stress on the animals, so it’s suggested that visitors dress for the weather, and for waiting in line outside.

More information on adopting a pet here.